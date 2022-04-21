RBI Assistant prelims result 2022 expected to be released soon, check details

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is soon going to release the results of the prelims exam for the post of Assistant. The results will be declared on the official website (https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/).

RBI Assistant Cut-Off 2022 Pre

RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 comprise three sections i.e. English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability. Where the English contains 30 questions with 30 marks. While the other remaining sections contain 35 questions with 35 marks. However, the candidate's good attempts would be measured between 84 to 92 overall attempts.

The candidates who will pass and get shortlisted in the exam will be further called for the RBI Assistant Mains Exam 2022 and Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The Mains are likely to be held in the month of May 2022. The Recruitment drive is to filled up a total of 950 vacancies across the country



