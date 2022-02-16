RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Recruitment for 950 posts in Reserve Bank

The Reserve Bank of India has issued notification for the post of Assistant (RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022). RBI offers great opportunities for young people who want to do bank jobs. The RBI is recruiting for 950 posts of assistants. The application process for the post will start online. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the RBI website. Submission of applications will start from 17th February. The selected candidates will have to apply in different cities of the country. According to the notification issued by the Reserve Bank, if you want to apply for the post of Assistant, you have to submit it online. A short notice has been released by the exam according to which the graduates can register for RBI Assistant 2022 upto 08 March 2022. The examination for these posts will be conducted by RBI on March 26-27.

Eligibility

Candidates applying for the post of Assistant in the Reserve Bank of India must have passed the degree examination with 50% marks from any University recognized by the Government of India. For ST, SC and Divyang students only pass is required. Candidates in the age group of 20 to 28 can apply.

Selection process

The RBI will conduct two examinations for the appointment of candidates for the post of Assistant. After that the language ability test will be conducted, after which the candidates will be selected.

Application fee

Eligible candidates can submit their applications on RBI's official website till March 8. Students should keep a printout with them for information after submitting the online application. The fee for this exam will have to be collected online. Fees of Rs 450 can be paid by debit card, credit card or net banking.