RBI Cuts Repo Rate by 25 Basis Points From 6.5% to 6.25%, First Reduction in 5 Years

The new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra cut the repo rate by 25 basis points from 6.5% to 6.25% on Friday, February 7, during the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting after keeping it unchanged for two years. This is the first-rate cut initiated by the RBI in five years, the last one being in May 2020. RBI said that it will continue to strengthen, rationalise, and refine the prudential framework, recognising the need for efficiency in the economy.

The repo rate till now was at 6.5%. The move comes barely a week after the Centre cut personal income tax as no income tax at 1200,000 lakh slab annually in its recently concluded Budget session. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that average inflation has remained lower since the introduction of the monetary policy framework. “Indian economy remains strong, though not immune to global challenges,” he added.

The MPC (monetary policy committee) decided unanimously to reduce the policy rate by 25 basis points, from 6.5% to 6.25%: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra pic.twitter.com/CuoyE7spQb — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2025

The policy is being announced amid global uncertainty over the tariff war between the United States and China. US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on Mexico and Canada, which have been postponed for a month. The tariffs have also triggered a fear of global trade wars, resulting in a rise in the dollar against major currencies on Monday.

The rate increase cycle was paused in April 2023 after six consecutive rate hikes, aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022. The last rate hike was done by RBI in February 2023. Post Budget, the Finance Ministry made a case for rate cut by saying that fiscal and monetary policy should work in tandem.

It was an indication that the RBI should cut rate as the Union Budget has announced several measures including income tax relief. Earlier this week, Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey had said the government has taken measures to lower fiscal deficit and delivered a non-inflationary Budget, and hoped that the RBI's monetary policy will work in tandem with fiscal policy to support growth.