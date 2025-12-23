RBI data expose TDP-JSP lies, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati, Dec 23 Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Tuesday that the lies of TDP-JSP have been exposed with the statistics released by the RBI about the state’s performance in the manufacturing and industry sectors during 2019-24.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president said that after forming the government, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) persistently made the allegations that brand AP was destroyed owing to the YSRCP government, that investors abandoned AP owing to the YSRCP government and that no industrial growth was witnessed during the period of the YSRCP government.

“If this picture were remotely true, then AP’s performance in the manufacturing and industry front should have been miserable. But the facts bring to light a totally different picture,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a post on ‘X’.

The former CM highlighted the statistics released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this month. The statistics revealed that in terms of Gross Value Added (GVA), Andhra Pradesh stood number one in South India and number five in India in the manufacturing sector during 2019-24.

Similarly, in the industry sector growth, Andhra Pradesh stood number one in South India and number eight in India during the same period.

“Is this destruction of Brand AP or a booming economy because of transformative leadership?” he asked.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu strongly criticised Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, stating that his recent speeches are strange, aggressive, and confusing, aimed not at governance but at protecting Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

He said Pawan Kalyan begins with overaction, turns irritated midway, and ends in complete confusion, to the extent that neither he nor the audience understands what he is saying.

Ambati Rambabu objected to the Deputy CM using threatening and abusive language against YSRCP and its leadership despite the party not targeting him in any manner, and questioned why such “rowdy language” is being used by someone holding a constitutional post.

Ambati Rambabu said Pawan Kalyan’s sudden and repeated attacks stem from fear, as YSRCP has clearly stated that those involved in the government medical colleges privatisation scam will be punished through lawful investigation once the party returns to power.

He alleged that Chandrababu Naidu is attempting to privatise government medical colleges, valuable public assets meant for the poor, and hand them over to his close associates, and that this move triggered a massive public response, with over one crore people signing against the decision and the memoranda being submitted to the Governor.

He questioned whether Pawan Kalyan himself has a stake in this scam, stating that his aggression suggests personal involvement.

--IANS

ms/dan

