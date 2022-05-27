RBI Grade B 2022 Exam for Officer DR to be held tomorrow, check details

Reserve Bank of India, RBI tomorrow is going to conduct RBI Grade B Exam. RBI has already released the admit card for the Grade B exam on May 13, 2022. The last date to download the RBI Admit card is tomorrow, May 28. The recurrent drive is to fill 2000 vacancies under Grade B. The exam is for Officer General (DR), Officer DPER, and Officer DSIM.

The Grade B paper will consist of four sections - General Awareness, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language. Apart from English, the other three sections will be available in Hindi and English. The syllabus for the Grade B paper is Simplification, Profit and Loss, Mixtures and Alligations, Simple Interest and Compound Interest and Surds and Indices, Work & Time, Time and Distance, Mensuration – Cylinder, Cone, Sphere, Data Interpretation, Ratio and Proportion, Percentage.

Number Systems, Sequence & Series, Permutation, Combination, and ProbabilityEnglish LanguageReading Comprehension, Cloze Test, Para jumbles, Miscellaneous, Fill in the blanks, Multiple Meaning, and Error Spotting, Completion

Candidates will get a total of 120 minutes for the paper. Only the candidates for Officer General (DR) will be appearing for their Phase 1 exam which is going to be held tomorrow. Candidates for Officer DPER and DSIM will have to appear for the exam in July.