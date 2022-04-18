RBI Officers Grade B applications end soon, check the last date and how to apply
RBI released the application process for Grade B officers which is going to end on April 18. Candidates can fill out the application form till April 18 till 6 pm. For more details visit the official website .rbi.org.in.
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 294 vacancies. Out of which 238 are for Grade 'B'(DR)- General, 31 for officers in Grade 'B'(DR)- DEPR, and remaining 25 for officers in Grade 'B'(DR)- DSIM.
Know how to apply for RBI Officers Grade B
Visit the official website .rbi.org.in.
Click on the ‘Vacancies’ under the ‘Current Vacancies’ section
Then click on the link that reads ‘Recruitment of Officers in Grade B-2022’
Under this click on the 'Online application form'
Then register and fill out the form.
Upload documents, pay the application fee, and submit.