RBI retains repo rate at 6.5%

Chennai, Dec 8 As predicted by economists, the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) did not change the repo rate from 6.50 per cent.

Announcing the decision of the MPC after its three-day deliberations, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday that the committee unanimously decided to keep the repo rate at 6.5 per cent.

The MPC is alert and prepared to take necessary actions that are needed, he said.

The MPC met on December 6-8.

