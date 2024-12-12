RBI Staff Bids Farewell to Shaktikanta Das as He Concludes Six-Year Tenure as Governor (Watch Video)

RBI announced on Monday that IPS officer Sanjay Malhotra will be replacing current governor Shitikantha Das. RBI staff gave a farewell to the former governor. He spoke to the staff briefly and then left with his wife, Lopa Mudra Das.

Shaktikanta Das is a prominent Indian bureaucrat who served as the 25th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from December 2018 until December 2024. His tenure is notable for navigating the Indian economy through significant challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the digital transformation of financial services.



#WATCH | Mumbai: Outgoing RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das was given farewell by RBI staff before he left the RBI building as his tenure ended today. He spoke to the staff briefly and then left with his wife, Lopa Mudra Das. pic.twitter.com/SO5Tuj6KuY — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2024

About Sanjay Malhotra

Sanjay Malhotra has been appointed as the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), officially taking charge on December 11, 2024. His extensive background in public administration and finance positions him to address the current economic challenges facing India