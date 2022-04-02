RBSE 10th board exam: Police arrests 3 fake candidates for writing Rajasthan board exam

On Friday three fake candidates has been arreseted for writting an exam behalf of students in a board test. The incident took place in Daikara hamlet, near Jodhpur, at a government institution which was going through a RBSE 10th board exam.

According to SHO (Banar) Sitaram Khoja, the three fake candidates was known to the original candidates, who asked them to write an exam on their behalf in order to increase marks. But no money matter was involved in this case.

"We have arrested the three of them and are searching for the original candidates," Khoja said, to PTI. "A case has been registered against all six on the complaint of the principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Daikara" he further added.

When the invigilators verified the candidates' admit cards, they got to know that thier faces are not matching to the candidates admit card.