RBSE Rajasthan Board to release Class 8th and 5th board results soon

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will declare RBSE Rajasthan Class 5, 8 Result 2022 soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 5 or Class 8 board examination can check their results online on the official website of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

However, the board has not released the date and time of the results yet. As per reports, the result is expected to release this month only. RBSE conducted the Class 5th Board exams from April 27 to May 17, while Class 8th board exams were held between April 17, 2022, to May 17, 2022, across the state in various exam centers. To check their results on a particular date, candidates will require roll numbers and date of birth. This year, over 25 lakh students took the board examinations.



