RCA cancels elections in new dists, pushes ahead with Chomp Stadium project

Jaipur, Sep 5 The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) was held on Friday at SMS Stadium, where several major decisions were taken regarding the future of cricket in the state.

Convenor of the Adhoc Committee, D.D. Kumawat, informed that for the first time in two years, representatives from cricket associations of all 33 districts came together on a common platform.

One of the key announcements was to expedite the construction of the new international-standard cricket stadium at Chomp, Jaipur.

At the same time, the AGM decided to cancel elections held in the newly created districts as well as all decisions made by previous Adhoc and other committees.

The Adhoc Committee also declared that stadiums will be developed at all 33 district cricket centers of Rajasthan.

“This step will ensure that budding cricketers across the state get access to world-class facilities, enabling them to train and showcase their talent on proper sporting grounds,” said Kumawat.

For this purpose, a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Adhoc Committee member Ashish Tiwari.

During the meeting, tributes were paid to Rajasthan’s late international Test players Hanumant Singh, Parthasarathi Sharma, and Salim Durrani.

Former administrators who made significant contributions to BCCI and Rajasthan cricket -- including Maharana Bhagwat Singh, P.M. Rungta, Raj Singh Dungarpur, Kamal Morarji, Kishan Rungta, Manvendra Singh, Rajendra Singh Rathore, Ashok Ohri, and Rakesh Agarwal -- were also remembered.

The Adhoc Committee emphasised that all financial irregularities that have come to light in Rajasthan cricket will be investigated impartially.

It also stated that preparations will begin soon to conduct fresh elections of the Rajasthan Cricket Association, starting with elections in the districts. With these decisions, the RCA has set the stage for structural reforms, infrastructure development, and a renewed focus on strengthening cricket at the grassroots level across the state.

