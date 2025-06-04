RCB Victory Parade Stampede: Metro Stations Shut Amid Massive Rush in Bengaluru (Watch Video)

Thousands of fans are pouring into the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to celebrate the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory, causing a massive rush at metro stations in the city centre. The rush has been so bad that the metro stations at Central College, Vidhana Soudha, Cubbon Park, and MG Road have been shut by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). The Cubbon Park metro station, which is adjacent to the stadium, was bustling with bustle as more people were arriving than leaving. In order to give departing passengers time to leave the station, arriving passengers were forced to wait. About 20% of the turnstile (Automatic Fare Collection) gates were used by passengers arriving from outside. Similar crowding was seen at Trinity and MG Road stations too.

BMRCL Posted on X, “Metro Service Adjustments for RCB Team Felicitation Function

Bangalore, June 4, 2025: Due to the extremely high footfalls for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team felicitation function at Vidhana Soudha and Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced that from 16:30 hrs today, metro trains will not stop at Cubbon Park and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Vidhana Soudha stations until further notice.

Accordingly, token and QR ticket vending services at these stations have been temporarily suspended. BMRCL urges all commuters to take note of these temporary changes and cooperate with metro staff for a seamless travel experience.

Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and use alternate metro stations for their travel needs.”

Additionally, the BMRCL ran four train services: two short-loop trains from Majestic to Baiyappanahalli and two from Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Challaghatta. At MG Road, several services were stopped in order to reduce traffic. The corporation was keeping an eye on the situation and would scale up services in response to demand, stated BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashavanth Chavan. Stoppages at Cubbon Park and Vidhana Soudha metro stations were cancelled, according to a senior BMRCL official, in order to avoid stampedes.

Victory Parade Stampede Deaths:

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said there is no official information yet about any deaths during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory celebrations. "No information on deaths in RCB celebrations in Bengaluru, will inform on receiving details," he said as quoted by PTI. His statement came hours after a stampede was reported near Chinnaswamy Stadium during the IPL 2025 victory parade.

At least seven people are feared dead and more than 25 were injured in the incident. The stampede occurred as thousands of fans gathered outside Vidhana Soudha and near the stadium to celebrate RCB’s first IPL title.

Visuals from the scene showed a massive crowd waving RCB flags and banners. Several people fainted in the rush. Police used mild force to control the crowd and helped shift the injured to ambulances.