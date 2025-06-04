RCB's IPL victory celebration turns tragic: 3 killed, 20 injured in stampede near B'luru's Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bengaluru, June 4 The celebrations for the first-ever IPL victory of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) turned tragic on Wednesday with over 20 fans injured and falling sick, and three killed following a stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium here. The incident occurred while fans were attending the celebration event for the RCB team lifting the IPL 2025 trophy.

According to the police, three individuals were declared dead at the hospital, and the condition of two others is critical, with both receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The stampede took place when thousands of fans attempted to enter the stadium in a hurry from various gates. Police at the scene transported the injured to ambulances and shifted them to the nearby Bowring Hospital.

Police stated that the ambulances were unable to move quickly to the hospital due to the overcrowding on the roads.

In a separate incident, one fan, while climbing a gate to jump into the stadium, fell and broke his leg.

Despite the presence of numerous police personnel, they are struggling to control the massive crowd. People are seen climbing trees and sitting on branches to catch a glimpse of the celebration. More details regarding the incident are yet to emerge.

The government of Karnataka had earlier cancelled the victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, citing security reasons.

Police stated that they have been controlling the celebrating crowds since Tuesday night. Throughout the night, forces have been engaged in managing them and ensuring no untoward incidents occurred.

A huge number of crowds have also thronged the Vidhana Soudha premises to witness the felicitation program by the government. Police had to resort to a mild cane-charge to control the crowd.

Earlier, when the RCB team arrived at the HAL airport here on Wednesday, they were personally welcomed by Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar.

He presented bouquets to each player. Shivakumar especially greeted cricketer Virat Kohli, presenting him with both the RCB team flag and the Kannada flag.

Virat Kohli joyfully received the flags and posed for photographs with the Dy CM. Shivakumar was also seen waving the RCB flag from his car while on his way to the airport.

