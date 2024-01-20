Re-carpeting of Delhi airport's Runway 28/10 complete, finishing touches soon: Official

New Delhi, Jan 20 The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Saturday said it has completed the physical work of construction and refurbishment of Runway 28/10 at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here.

"The final work on the technical integration of the runway is underway and will be completed very soon. Post refurbishment, the runway was scheduled to be operational on January 19. But due to some unforeseen technical issues, system integration could not be completed. It is expected to be completed in 8 to 10 days," said an official.

The official further said that DIAL is working diligently with its partner Honeywell to complete the process soon.

Meanwhile, the newly constructed fourth runway of the Delhi Airport will be CAT III compliant on January 26.

"With this, Delhi airport will have 3 CAT III complaint runways. Post completion of rehabilitation work, Delhi Airport would become future-ready for undertaking operations with its full capacity. The passenger handling capacity of its three terminals would increase to 100 million passengers per annum (MPPA) and the airside capacity will enhance to handle 140 MPPA," said the official.

DIAL had undertaken the much-needed re-carpeting work of the 3,813 metres long and 45 metres wide second runway in the middle of September 2023.

"DIAL undertook re-carpeting works, which included milling of entire length of the runway and overlaying it with Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB). The PMB is bitumen combined with one or more polymer materials which enhances the mechanical properties of the bitumen material. PMB can withstand heavy-duty traffic and extreme weather conditions," said the official.

After several delays in flight were reported, the ministry had said that Delhi's IGI Airport is the busiest airport in the country having 4 operational runways.

"Out of these four runways, runway 10/28 is under re-carpeting and up gradation of Aeronautical Ground Lightings (AGL) and three runways are available for operations," said an official.

