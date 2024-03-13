Reached agreement on seat-sharing, claims Chirag Paswan after meeting BJP chief
By IANS | Published: March 13, 2024 06:12 PM2024-03-13T18:12:18+5:302024-03-13T18:15:04+5:30
New Delhi, March 13 A seat-sharing agreement between the NDA constituents in Bihar has been finalised and a formal announcement will be made in due course, LJP-Ram Vilas chief Chirag Paswan said on Wednesday.
His announcement came after he met BJP President J.P. Nadda here.
Posting pictures of the meeting on X, Chirag Paswan said: "As a member of the NDA, today at a meeting with BJP National President Hon Shri @jpnadda ji, we have together finalised the seat-sharing in Bihar for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. The same will be announced in due course."
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor