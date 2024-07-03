'Reached here due to administrative process', says Maharashtra's 1st woman Chief Secretary

Mumbai, July 2 Sujata Saunik, a 1987 batch IAS officer, became the first woman Chief Secretary of Maharashtra on Tuesday after taking over from Nitin Kareer who retired from service.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Saunik expressed her views on her new responsibility, life journey, and determination to ensure that every welfare scheme launched by the state government reaches the common man.

Asked about how she sees herself assuming charge as the first woman Chief Secretary of the state, Saunik said: "I am very happy and grateful that I have been entrusted with this new responsibility. Work has already started on launching a new welfare scheme on the lines of 'Ladli Behna'. We are looking at what database is there and how people can be benefited digitally. This scheme will continue even during the upcoming Assembly elections.

"As many as four to five welfare schemes were discussed at the Cabinet meeting on June 28. The state government has thought of launching some welfare schemes for all sections of society, be it women or youth. It is the responsibility of me and my fellow workers to work on these."

Questions were raised through various media reports regarding her appointment as the Chief Secretary just before the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Pointing towards her long career in the Indian Administrative Service, Saunik said: "My outlook is very positive, I have never been negative. I am a 1987 batch IAS officer. I have served in Maharashtra for a long time. I have reached here today due to the administrative process. There is only one feeling in my mind, and that is gratitude... I thank those who have given me this responsibility."

Asked how she balances her work and personal life, she said: "I have been practising a disciplined life for a long time. I remain calm. I like to do some activities which take me to an open environment. I have been a pet lover since the beginning. Their presence relieves stress. Along with healthy eating, everything remains fine for me with yoga and meditation."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor