Ready for alliance with BJP, says K'taka mining baron Janardhana Reddy

Koppal (Karnataka), Jan 29 Mining baron and founder of the Kalyan Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP) Gali Janardhana Reddy has said that he was ready to forge an alliance with BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking in Koppal on Monday, Reddy said, “Even I wish to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi as thePrime Minister of India for the third time. In this background, if BJP wants, I am ready for an alliance.”

He further said that in case an alliance doesn't take shape and his party wins seats, he would support the NDA alliance led by the BJP.

Reddy paid a visit to Keragodu village of Mandya district and spoke to the people, who were protesting over the removal of Hanuman flag by the Congress government. “People of all faiths in the village have built the flagpole. They have been hoisting the flag of Hanuman for years. There was no problem between people. But, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government has created a situation threatening peace in Mandya.

“Due to the incident every villager is in pain and sad. CM Siddaramaiah should come down to the village and hoist the Hanuman flag to pacify them. No one can survive if they are opposed to Lord Hanuman. Whole Lanka got burned for torching his tail. CM Siddaramaiah government should repent and act to clear the sins committed in this regard,” Reddy stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor