Ready for whatever role Congress decides for me: Kamal Nath

Bhopal, Sep 6 Amid speculation of getting a major responsibility at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday said he would be ready for whatever role the grand old party decides for him.

While interacting with media persons in Bhopal, the Congress leader said it is up to the party to decide his role.

"I am a worker of the Congress and I would do whatever role the party decides for me. Whether I stay here in Bhopal or Delhi, I would be working as an ordinary Congress worker," Kamal Nath said responding to a query.

Kamal Nath had recently met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the national capital.

It was Kamal Nath's first meeting with Rahul Gandhi after the Congress, under his leadership, lost the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh last year. Following, an embarrassing defeat, Kamal Nath was replaced by Jitu Patwari as the party's new state president.

Patwari was made MP Congress president in December 2023, however, he was yet to get a new team in the state.

The process for appointing a new MP Congress Committee has been underway for the last several months.

"The formation of a new Congress Committee for Madhya Pradesh is underway. MP is a big state, therefore, it takes little time to make a decision. The new Pradesh Congress Committee will be announced soon," Kamal Nath added.

The veteran politician also visited Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's official residence to pay homage to the latter's father Roopchand Yadav who died on Tuesday.

Upon returning from Delhi on Wednesday, Kamal Nath held close-door meetings with several Congress leaders, including ex-CM and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh.

Kamal Nath was elected to the Lok Sabha nine times and served as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister.

Kamal Nath served as Union Commerce and Industry Minister from 2004 to 2009, Road, Transport and Highway Minister (2009-11), Urban Affairs Minister (2011-14) and later Parliamentary Affairs Minister (2012-14).

