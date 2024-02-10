Ready to contest LS polls if BJP high command wants: Jagadish Shettar

Bengaluru, Feb 10 Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who recently re-joined the BJP from the Congress, said on Saturday that he is ready to contest the Lok Sabha elections if the party high command wants.

Speaking to reporters, Shettar expressed his readiness to contest for any parliamentary seat in the state, including the Dharwad constituency.

"... otherwise, I will continue to work for the party. It is left to the discretion of the high command; no party leader has discussed the matter with me. The subject of meetings has been about taking everyone along, and no discussion has taken place regarding contesting the Lok Sabha election," he said.

The statement has assumed importance as the Dharwad Parliamentary seat is currently represented by Union Minister for Mines, Coal, and Law, Pralhad Joshi.

