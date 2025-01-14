Ready to sacrifice life for ‘panth’, says Sukhbir Badal at Maghi Mela

Muktsar (Punjab), Jan 14 Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal on Tuesday appealed to the people of Punjab to strengthen his party by returning to its fold even as he vowed that he was ready to sacrifice his life for the ‘panth’ (community) as well as peace.

Addressing a gathering at the Maghi Mela here, Badal harked back to history to urge the people to again repose their trust in the Akali Dal in the same manner as the 40 Mukta had been welcomed back into the fold at this historic site.

"Today the need of the hour is to strengthen our ‘kaum’ and the SAD alone can do this. I vow to you that like (late Chief Minister) Parkash Singh Badal, I will do everything in my capacity for the welfare of the people. Even if I have to sacrifice myself, I will do so for the sake of Punjab, Punjabiyat, and the Khalsa Panth,” he said.

In a highly emotive speech, Badal cautioned the ‘panth’ and Punjab against the politics of communal divisiveness and bloodshed of Punjabi youth and asserted he would never flinch from the path of peace and communal harmony shown by the great gurus, saints, and seers.

He asserted he had already owned full responsibility on behalf of the party so that the people of the state could move forward into a future full of hope, peace and prosperity for our youth.

“The alternative agenda being offered by some so-called Panthic outfits is to push the state, especially its youth back into the jaws of fratricidal bloodshed and elimination of Sikh youth in fake encounters.”

He also made it clear that the leader of a faction which was opening its political shop today had launched a campaign against drugs but his own family member was caught with drugs.

“They have also indulged in murders in their area. They want to instigate the youth and foment trouble to meet their own ends. We want to save the future generation, not put it in peril,” he said.

Badal appealed to the people that in case his father had committed any mistake, he was ready to take responsibility for it.

Asserting that he was speaking to his family and not an audience, the Akali leader said a concerted attack had been launched against Parkash Singh Badal and after the latter’s demise, against him.

"The aim was simple - to finish the SAD and the Badal family."

Asking the people to tell if the former Chief Minister who had served them for 70 years had committed any sin, Sukhbir Badal said the only sin Parkash Singh Badal committed was to go to jail for 18 years for the people of the state besides protesting against the hated Emergency and fighting for the creation of a Punjabi ‘suba’.

Asserting that his family members were true Sikhs, Badal asserted that “there is Prakash of Guru Maharaj in all our houses and even our children do ‘ardas’ before setting out of the house”.

Badal, in this speech, also detailed how he had decided to take the onus for all the perceived wrongdoings against him by the rebel Akali group even though he had answers for everything.

"My thought process was that if this can put a lid on the campaign unleashed against SAD by the anti-panthic forces so be it. But these forces were not happy with this submission also. Their next target was to kill me and I was saved only by the grace of the almighty,” he added.

The Maghi festival commemorates the martyrdom of 40 Sikh warriors who fought alongside the 10th and final Sikh master, Guru Gobind Singh.

