'Ready to step down', says Mamata amid deadlock in talks with junior doctors

Kolkata, Sep 12 Amid the continued deadlock over talks with the protesting junior doctors pressing for their demands in connection with the R.G. Kar rape and murder case, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that she is ready to step down from her chair for the sake of the people.

Her remarks came after the proposed talks between the Chief Minister and a 30-member delegation of the West Bengal Junior Doctors Forum (WBJDF) failed to materialise on Thursday as the junior doctors refused to budge from their demand to live telecast the meeting.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday evening after the doctors' delegation refused to turn up for the meeting, CM Banerjee said, "Our government has been insulted. But the common people do not know that there is a political colour to it. They do not want justice, they only want the chair. I am ready to step down. I do not want the post of Chief Minister."

The Chief Minister also said that she could not allow live telecast of the meeting with the junior doctors since the RG Kar matter, which is being probed by the CBI, is pending before the Supreme Court.

She added that if the matter was not pending before the apex court, she would have allowed the live telecast which she did in 2019 when a similar meeting was held with the junior doctors after a group of medics attached to the state-run N.R.S. Medical College and Hospital were brutally attacked by the relatives of a patient who died there.

“I waited for over two hours both on Wednesday and Thursday. But I have no objection to that. I even allowed their demand to send a team of 30 delegates though we had asked for 15. But they are insisting on live telecast, which I cannot agree to because the matter is pending before the Supreme Court,” the Chief Minister said.

While she was addressing the media at state Secretariat Nabanna, the delegation of 30 junior doctors was waiting outside for a positive response from the state government on their demand for live telecast of the meeting.

The Chief Minister also said that although the deadline set by the Supreme Court for junior doctors to return to duty is over now, the state administration has not taken any action against the protesting medics.

“I forgive them. I am not in favour of using any draconian law against them. But I request them to get over their obstinate approach and come to the discussion table. Again, I request them to rejoin duty keeping in mind that poor people are suffering,” Banerjee said.

The protesting doctors had set a few conditions for the meeting, including sending a 30-member delegation, a meeting to be held in the presence of the Chief Minister, live telecast of the meeting for transparency, and the five-point demand which they have been pressing for since the beginning.

One of the major demands in the five-point agenda is suspension of the state Health Secretary, Director of Health Services, and Director of Medical Education.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had said that doctors in West Bengal were protesting against the R.G. Kar rape-murder must resume their duties by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, failing which the state government will be authorised to initiate disciplinary action against them.

However, unnerved by the Supreme Court's ultimatum, the junior doctors vowed to continue their agitation and gave a call to march to the Swasthya Bhavan on Tuesday afternoon. The deadlock over talks between the protesters and the state administration has continued since then.

