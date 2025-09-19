'Real face of ATM govt': K'taka BJP hits out at Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Sep 19 Slamming Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru Development Minister, for saying that he or his government should not be "blackmailed" over poor road infrastructure by the IT companies, the Karnataka BJP unit on Friday stated that demanding basic accountability does not amount to a threat or blackmail.

Shivakumar, facing criticism over IT companies leaving Bengaluru due to its poor road infrastructure, stated on Thursday, "No one can threaten or blackmail the government. I will not stop anyone from going."

The Leader of Opposition, R. Ashoka, said on his social media handle X, "Rahul Gandhi's pocket Constitution asking for pothole-free roads amounts to blackmailing. Demanding basic accountability is threatening, and citizens raising their voice is as good as committing a crime. Mr. Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar, if asking for safe roads is “blackmail,” then what will you do when lakhs of frustrated citizens come out on the streets? Will you declare emergency in Bengaluru to silence the people?" Ashoka questioned.

"Will you brand ordinary taxpayers as criminals just because they demand what is rightfully theirs?" Ashoka asked.

"This is the real face of ATM government in the state. A government that sees citizens not as stakeholders, but as obstacles. The Congress-led government feeds Rahul Gandhi’s politics instead of fixing Bengaluru’s roads. Bengaluru doesn’t need drama And empty slogans. What Bengaluru needs is roads without potholes, governance without corruption, and leaders without arrogance," he stated.

"If the Congress government still refuses to listen, the people are ready to give their verdict – not just on the streets, but also at the poll booth," Ashoka slammed.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA C. N. Ashwath Narayan criticised the state government, stating that when a company which has faced hardships for many years points out Bengaluru’s shortcomings and failures, the government is unable to tolerate it.

Speaking to reporters, Narayan asked, “If the government tells such companies, ‘If you want, stay; otherwise, leave,’ what kind of culture is this? Are these the words of a people-friendly government?”

He demanded that instead of making such arrogant statements, the government should work in a pro-people manner and build confidence.

The former Deputy Chief Minister said that a government must always be pro-people. Governance should reflect courtesy and public concern. "But in the case of the Congress government, power has gone to their heads, and they are speaking arrogantly. When people point out their failures, they do not have the courtesy or the culture to accept it,” he said.

“Bengaluru is a proud city recognised across the world, known for entrepreneurship, technology, and startups. All Prime Ministers, respected Presidents, and world leaders view India through Bengaluru. But when the city’s failures and shortcomings are highlighted, this government cannot tolerate it,” he alleged.

BJP MLA C.K. Rammurthy, speaking to the media, said that when many software giants in Bengaluru, including Mohandas Pai and several companies, raised concerns about pothole-ridden roads in the city, they should have been called for talks and assured of action. But instead of speaking with them, the statement given by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has caused great disappointment to the entire software industry, he lamented. He appealed to D.K. Shivakumar to focus on the development of Bengaluru.

He further stated that software companies are already preparing to move out of the state, while several other states are actively inviting them. In this situation, the government must act wisely and give priority to the development of Bengaluru, he demanded.

At present, all the ring roads and various other roads in Bengaluru are filled with potholes and in disarray. The government talks of allocating Rs 25 or 50 crore for road development, but not a single tender has been called for road repairs, he alleged.

It has been two and a half years since the Congress government came to power. Last year, rains caused major problems, yet in the past year, no action has been taken, and roads have not been asphalted, Rammurthy said. He accused D.K. Shivakumar of failing to carry out any development work for two and a half years, thereby pushing Bengaluru back by ten years.

"People in Bengaluru are contributing about 60 per cent of the state’s tax revenue. Instead of making statements that cause distress, the government should engage with all the software companies and persuade them to stay in the state. The government must focus on the development of Bengaluru," he underlined.

Former minister and BJP leader D.N. Jeevaraj, while taking a swipe at the Congress government, said, “When we come to Bengaluru from our hometowns, we console ourselves that even the capital city has deteriorated this badly. But if we question the Congress-led government about this, they boast that they have treated the entire state equally — potholes everywhere, and roads left in such a way that people cannot even walk. This, they claim, is their achievement.”

“In my own constituency, we witnessed two people losing their lives when a car ran over them while trying to avoid potholes on the road. Four others fell from two-wheelers due to potholes and suffered broken legs. They did not even have money for treatment,” Jeevaraj stated with concern.

