Realise PM Modi’s vision of smart policing, Yogi Adityanath tells UP cops

Lucknow, Dec 28 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that every police officer and personnel should make Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of smart policing the mantra of his or her life.

Addressing the Senior Police Officers Conference ‘Police Manthan-2025’, the Chief Minister said, “PM Modi has given the nation a vision of smart policing. Strict and Sensitive, Modern and Mobile, Alert and Accountable, Reliable and Responsive, Tech-Savvy and Trained… Every police officer and every personnel should make it the mantra of their life.”

Congratulating UP Police for establishing the rule of law in the state, CM Adityanath said, “It is due to the rule of law that citizens of the country’s most populous state – accounting for almost half of the nation’s population – are enjoying a sense of security as compared to the earlier feeling of insecurity.”

“We need to update ourselves to continue upholding this rule of law and face future challenges,” said CM Adityanath.

He said that the discussions held during the two-day conference will play a crucial role in realising the goals of PM Modi’s 'Smart Policing' and 'Vision 2047-Developed and Self-Reliant India'.

“What kind of modern, sensitive, and effective police system is needed? In this direction, the roadmap prepared over the last two days is of utmost importance,” the CM said, suggesting that this conference should be organised every year to make it a permanent platform.

CM Adityanath said the ideas, experiences, and suggestions presented by approximately 55 speakers through 11 sessions will prove to be a milestone in making the Uttar Pradesh Police more modern, sensitive, technology-enabled, and based on public trust.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, along with all police personnel who participated in the conference, for this meaningful event.

He also honoured the police officers and personnel of the state with the 'Chief Minister Excellence Award'.

CM Adityanath said that along with other initiatives in the state, our effort should also be to provide scooters to women beat officers associated with ‘Mission Shakti’, so that this programme can be advanced with greater speed. “This is the need of the hour today,” he said.

He said the conference has thrown up suggestions for upgrading the infrastructure for the police. “In several districts, we have replaced barracks with high-rise buildings for the staff,” he said.

“We are committed to bringing about a change. When we came to power in the state, there were 10 districts where the creation of police lines had been delayed by over two decades. But we provided funds, initiated reconstitution of Provisional Armed Constabulary (PAC) battalions, including the all-women units,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor