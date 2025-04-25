Reasi Police Nabbed Fake Pony Service Providers on Vaishno Devi Route, FIR Registered

In a major crackdown to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims, Reasi Police have busted two impersonation cases on the revered Vaishno Devi track, arresting individuals who were illegally posing as licensed Pony service providers.

Acting on inputs and vigilant patrolling, authorities apprehended the suspects who were operating without valid permits or identification, thereby violating established norms for service providers along the pilgrimage route.

#BREAKING: Reasi Police busted two impersonation cases on the Vaishno Devi track, arresting individuals illegally posing as Pony service providers. FIRs were registered, and vigilance has been tightened to ensure pilgrim safety. pic.twitter.com/ZlALBXqou4 — IANS (@ians_india) April 25, 2025

FIRs have been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway to determine if more individuals are part of the impersonation racket.