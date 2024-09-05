Rebel BJP legislator joins Congress in Haryana

Chandigarh, Sep 5 Peeved over denial of re-nomination by the BJP, Haryana’s Ratia (reserved) legislator Lakshman Dass Napa on Thursday joined the Congress along with supporters.

He took Congress membership under the leadership of former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state party President Chaudhary Udaibhan.

Member of Parliament Deepender Hooda was also present on the occasion.

Along with Napa, 22 sarpanchs of the constituency, Block Samiti Chairman Gurtej Singh and Vice-Chairman Kuldeep Singh Manak also joined the Congress. Hooda and Udaybhan welcomed them to the party.

He said Napa and his colleagues have taken the right decision at the right time. “This decision will prove to be helpful in ousting the BJP from power and forming a Congress government with a big majority,” Hooda said.

Earlier in the day, Napa quit all positions in the party after being denied a ticket.

The BJP on Wednesday released its first list of 67 candidates, fielding Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini from Ladwa in Kurukshetra district. Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the Chief Minister in March this year, is currently the MLA from Karnal.

BJP's key OBC leader Karan Dev Kamboj, who was denied a ticket from Indri, also resigned from all party posts.

“Me and my family have been part of the BJP since the time of Jan Sangh. I have worked with a lot of dedication, but now the party has adopted Congress’ culture,” Kamboj told the media.

Without mincing words, he said the Congress would form the next government while “BJP's dream will just remain a dream”.

Upset over the denial of nomination from Sonipat, former minister Kavita Jain was in tears at a meeting with her supporters, giving the party high command an ultimatum to change its candidate Nikhil Madan within three days.

Haryana will go to the polls for the 90-member Assembly on October 5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor