Rebel candidates disrupt campaign momentum as Kerala local body polls draw near

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 25 With just two weeks left for Kerala local body elections, major political fronts have intensified their campaigns, even as rebel candidates emerge as a significant challenge.

Kerala will have a two-phase polling: The first on December 9 and the second phase two days later, with results on December 13.

While excitement builds at the grassroots, parties are grappling with internal dissent, particularly in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts, where the rebel presence is most prominent.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is banking on its development projects and welfare schemes, confident that these will resonate with voters despite the Opposition fanning the flames over the Sabarimala gold heist controversy.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) is focusing on anti-incumbency and corruption allegations, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming for a breakthrough, especially in urban pockets.

In the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, both LDF and UDF are facing rebellion in five wards each.

For the LDF, Ulloor, Vazhayottukonam, Chempazhanthy, Kachani and Vizhinjam have rebel candidates defying party directives.

Similarly, the UDF faces rebel challenges in Poundkadavu, Ulloor, Kazhakkoottam, Punchakkari and Vizhinjam, posing strategic complications for coordinated campaigning.

Rebels have also surfaced in the Kochi Corporation, where more than ten wards have UDF dissidents contesting independently or with local support, including wards previously represented by leaders close to former Deputy Mayor Prem Kumar.

These unauthorised contenders could erode traditional vote banks, especially in closely contested divisions.

In Thrissur, the Congress, CPI(M) and CPI each face parallel candidates, threatening to split their vote shares.

The Palakkad district's Pirayiri Panchayat has also turned a rebel hotspot, with dissident UDF candidates contesting in five wards, challenging the front's organisational strength.

The Congress has publicly warned that those refusing to withdraw will face expulsion, indicating the seriousness of internal discipline concerns across parties.

As the countdown to polling day begins, managing rebels and containing damage has become just as crucial as reaching voters. The three political fronts see the local body polls as a semifinal, ahead of the crucial Assembly polls, in April/May next year.

