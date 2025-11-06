Rebel Trinamool MLA threatens to float party ahead of Bengal Assembly polls, dent votes in Murshidabad

Kolkata, Nov 6 Challenging his party leadership, rebel Trinamool Congress MLA from Bharatpur in Murshidabad district, Humayun Kabir, on Thursday, has now threatened to launch a new party ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls scheduled to be held next year.

Speaking to media persons, Kabir said, "I am no more in Trinamool. I will form a new party by December 20."

He told that he will be the Chairperson of the new party.

"If I form a party, Trinamool will understand what they have lost in Murshidabad district. Without me, Trinamool will not get even 10 seats in Murshidabad."

There are total 22 Assembly constituencies in the said district.

For last one year, the Trinamool Congress MLA has been challenging the party over one issue after another.

He repeatedly targeted Trinamool Congress leaders at an event in Bharatpur last Wednesday.

He claimed, "If the party thinks it does not need rebel leader like me, I will show it within 48 hours how the colour of Murshidabad politics will change. We are still waiting for leadership with respect. If you step on our tail, we also know how to strike back."

The Bharatpur Trinamool MLA has repeatedly been embroiled in controversy for making comments against the party.

He has repeatedly become a source of embarrasment for senior Trinamool Congress leadership.

Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has warned Humayun Kabir in a recent meeting told him that such behaviour will not be tolerated.

He gave a strict message to MLA Kabir, saying, "You have to follow the party rules. If you make anti-party comments in public, then action will be taken."

However, despite this, there is no stopping MLA Kabir from speaking out against Trinamool Congress.

He has also raised his voice against Behrampore Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan.

Previously, MLA Kabir had been censured by the Trinamool Congress leadership a number of times and even slapped with show-cause notices for making public statements that caused embarrassment to the party.

However, despite being reprimanded, MLA Kabir repeated his actions and statements.

