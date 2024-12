‘Rebellion’ in Trinamool against minister Manas Bhunia, 3 MLAs complain to Mamata

Kolkata, Dec 24 Rebellion seems to be brewing in West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress against Minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia, the legislator from Sabang assembly constituency in West Midnapore, as three legislators from the district have written letter to the party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing him of running a "parallel party administration" in the district, bypassing other MLAs.

The two signatories who have signed the letter are the party legislator from Keshpur-SC seat and Minister of State for Panchayat and Rural Development Seuli Saha and her colleague from the Dantan constituency Bikaram Chandra Pradhan.

The third signatory in the letter is former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and party legislator from Debra, Humayun Kabir. In the letter, the three legislators have accused Bhunia of running a parallel party administration in the district bypassing the other MLAs, especially the old-timers.

Party insiders said Bhunia is being backed by Sujay Hazra, the newly elected party legislator from the Medinipur Assembly constituency in the same district in the recent bypolls.

In the letter, the three legislators have also claimed that unless the party’s higher leadership intervenes in the matter, the infighting might take a serious shape before the crucial state Assembly polls in 2026, impacting the party’s electoral prospects, party insiders said.

Bhunia was, however, not available for his comments.

Earlier this month, six Trinamool legislators from Nadia district wrote a similar letter to the Chief Minister similarly accusing the party Lok Sabha member from Krishnagar constituency Mahua Moitra of running a "parallel party administration" in the district, bypassing the MLAs

However, the Chief Minister has already communicated to these six legislators from Nadia that any decision on this count will be taken at a later stage at a district-level organisational meeting at Nadia.

