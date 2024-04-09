Reckless car stunt in Delhi goes viral, driver slapped with heavy fines

New Delhi, April 9 The Delhi Traffic Police has taken cognisance of a viral video showing dangerous stunts being performed by an SUV driver endangering the lives of people, including pedestrians, on the city's busy roads and issued various challans to him, an official said on Tuesday.

The video doing rounds on social media showed a driver recklessly driving a Toyota Urban Cruiser in a zigzag manner and driving on the footpath, posing a serious threat to pedestrians and other road users.

"The Delhi Traffic Police identified the driver and the vehicle involved in the incident. Following a thorough investigation, the driver has been prosecuted for multiple violations of traffic regulations, including dangerous driving under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, violation of lawful directions under Section 179 of the Motor Vehicles Act and use of tinted glass, under Sections 100.2 CMVR and 177 MV Act," said a senior official.

The offending vehicle has been issued a court challan with a possible maximum fine of Rs 12,500.

The Traffic Police official further said that such reckless behaviour on the roads will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against offenders to uphold the law and protect the lives of road users.

"Also, the Delhi Traffic Police urges citizens to report any instances of dangerous driving or traffic violations promptly. Public cooperation is vital in maintaining road safety and ensuring the smooth flow of traffic in the city," the official said.

