Record 2.26 crore registrations for 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024'

New Delhi, 24 Jan A record 2.26 crore registrations have been received for the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024', a flagship interactive programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The seventh edition of the programme with school students, teachers and parents -- 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024' -- has received a massive 2.26 crore registrations on the MyGov portal.

The Ministry of Education said that this shows the extensive enthusiasm among the students nationwide, who are eager to participate in the event and interact with the Prime Minister.

This year, the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme will be held on January 29 in a town-hall format at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

Nearly 3,000 participants will be interacting with the Prime Minister in the programme. Two students and a teacher from each state and UT, and winners of the Kala Utsav have been invited as special guests for the main event.

One hundred students from the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) from different parts of the country will be attending the event for the first time since its inception, an official added.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is a movement that is driven by Prime Minister Modi's efforts to bring together students, parents, teachers and the society to foster an environment where the unique individuality of each child is celebrated, encouraged and allowed to express itself fully, the official added.

In the run up to the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024, as a unique initiative to cope with examination stress, a nation-wide painting competition was organised on January 23 at 657 Kendriya Vidyalayas and 122 Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVS) in 774 districts across the country.

The Ministry of Education said that over 60,000 students took part in the mega event. The day is observed as ‘Parakram Diwas’, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, to inspire students on the life of the great leader and instill in them the spirit of patriotism.

This inspirational message was also a theme of the painting competition.

