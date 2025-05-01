Record GST collection showcases resilience of Indian economy: FM Sitharaman

New Delhi, May 1 The record GST collection in April showcases the resilience of the Indian economy and the effectiveness of cooperative federalism, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

Gross GST collections for April stood at Rs 2.36 lakh crore, marking a 12.6 per cent increase over the gross collection of Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April 2024.

Net GST collections for April 2025 reached Rs 2.09 lakh crore, reflecting a 9.1 per cent growth compared to the net collection of Rs 1.92 lakh crore in April 2024.

"Deepest gratitude to the taxpayers whose contributions and faith in the GST architecture drive the nation’s progress. Their contributions reflect a shared commitment to building a Viksit Bharat,” FM Sitharaman said in a post on social media platform X.

"Congratulations and sincere regards to the dedicated efforts Finance Ministers of all states and state GST authorities, who remain equal partners in India’s GST framework".

The Finance Minister also acknowledged the efforts of the field formations of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) for their sincere efforts.

The increase in GST collections was driven by the higher level of economic activity and better compliance.

GST collections from domestic transactions in April this year increased by 10.7 per cent to Rs 1.9 lakh crore, while revenue from imported goods shot up by 20.8 per cent to Rs 46,913 crore. Refund issuance rose 48.3 per cent to Rs 27,341 crore during April.

GST collections went up by 9.9 per cent to Rs 1.96 lakh crore during March this year compared to the same month of the previous year, reflecting the higher level of economic activity and better compliance.

Sequentially, the GST collections were 6.8 per cent higher than the Rs 1.84 lakh crore revenue recorded in February this year.

Gross GST revenue in March included Rs 38,100 crore from Central GST, Rs 49,900 crore from State GST, Rs 95,900 crore from Integrated GST, and Rs 12,300 crore from compensation cess.

In comparison, February saw Central GST collections at Rs 35,204 crore, State GST (Rs 43,704 crore), Integrated GST (Rs 90,870 crore), and compensation cess (Rs 13,868 crore).

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh were the top five contributors to GST collections in March.

