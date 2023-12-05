Record number of dengue-affected people in Bengal in 2023

Kolkata, Dec 5 West Bengal witnessed a record number of dengue-affected people in 2023, with the number already having crossed 98,000 three weeks before the year ends.

According to State health department sources, the figure is significantly higher than that of around 66,000 in 2022.

During the current calendar year, the maximum number of dengue-affected people had been from the North 24 Parganas followed by Kolkata.

However, the state department officials do not want to see the spike in the number of affected people as it reflects their failure in arresting the spread of dengue menace.

As per them, the number of affected people has been recorded much higher during the current calendar year since the number of tests conducted during the same period is much higher than the corresponding figure in the previous year.

Meanwhile, confusion over the dengue-related deaths in the state is still continuing as the state health department is yet to release any official date on this count.

With unofficial estimates pegging the figure at around 70, the opposition BJP is constantly claiming that the actual death figure has well crossed the century mark.

They have alleged that often doctors, especially those attached to state-run hospitals or health centres are forced to report dengue deaths as "deaths due to unknown fever".

