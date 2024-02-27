Records of all departments will be digitised: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Feb 27 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday informed the assembly that the records of all departments will be digitised in the state.

For this purpose, digital record rooms will be set up at the headquarters and district levels. Apart from the budget for 2024-25, if required, provision for the same will also be made in the upcoming supplementary budget estimates for this purpose.

The Chief Minister was speaking during the budget session of the Vidhan Sabha here.

Khattar said the government had started digitising the records of the Revenue Department from Kaithal district and the records of the entire department have been digitised.

Further advancing the vision of e-Vidhan Sabha, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta took a significant step by digitising the complete records of the Assembly.

The complete record of the Assembly from 1966 to date will be available digitally on this website. The Chief Minister also congratulated the Speaker, saying that with the records being digital it could be utilised effectively and accessed whenever needed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor