Records of panchayat poll violence to be used for deploying security forces in Bengal for LS polls

Kolkata, April 4 Security arrangements, including the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), for the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal will be made based on the booth-wise and area-wise records of poll violence witnessed during the panchayat elections held in the state last year.

Sources in the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said that the special observer appointed for West Bengal by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the Lok Sabha polls has sought details of the events of violence recorded during the panchayat polls last year.

“All the district magistrates have been asked to send reports on this count from their respective districts at the earliest so that the inputs can be used before deploying security forces for the Lok Sabha elections starting April 19,” said the sources.

It is also learnt that the ECI's special observer has stressed for a blanket security cover at the international and inter-state borders in West Bengal.

“The Commission has also ordered thorough checking of the vehicles entering West Bengal through these borders,” the sources said.

