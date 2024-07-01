Recruitment of 77,305 done without irregularities, says Maha Dy CM

Mumbai, July 1 Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday announced that the state has set a record with the recruitment of 77,305 in various departments during its two-year rule and that the entire process took place without irregularities.

"The government had announced the recruitment of 75,000 on various posts. But the government has already given recruitment letters to 57,552 and similar recruitment letters are being given to 19,583. The recruitment process has taken place without irregularities. The government is currently in the midst of recruiting another 31,000 job aspirants. These exams are conducted through TCS and IBPS. The government has decided to appoint an officer of the rank of deputy collector as an observer at every exam centre to avoid malpractices,’’ said Fadnavis in his reply to a question by Congress legislator Balasaheb Thorat, BJP legislator Ashish Shelar, NCP(SP) Rajesh Tope and others in the state Assembly.

Fadnavis said that the government has cancelled the exams for the recruitment in the water conservation department and 15 people have been arrested from Amravati. He told the Assembly that no irregularities or malpractices were reported in the recruitment process of the water conservation department.

In the case of the recruitment of Talathis, the deputy CM said that there was no paper leak but the recruitment was cancelled after it was found that the reply to a question was wrong.

He assured Tope that the government would sympathetically consider his suggestion about the reduction in the fee of Rs 1,000 payable by the aspirants for appearing in exams during the recruitment process.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor