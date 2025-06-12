Red Alert in Karnataka: Holiday Declared for Anganwadi Centers, Schools and Colleges in Dharwad and Udupi Amid Heavy Rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several districts in Karnataka on Thursday, June 12. Waterlogging has been reported in low-lying areas due to heavy rainfall. Pre-monsoon showers continued to slam Dharwad, Bengaluru, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi districts.

Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu has announced a one-day holiday for Anganwadi centres, primary, secondary schools, PU and graduate colleges. However, PUC annual exams will continue as scheduled. Prabhu has instructed all officials to remain centrally positioned for coordination and urged residents, especially in low-lying areas, to stay alert and take necessary precautions.

#BREAKING: In view of the red alert declared in Karnataka's Dharwad district, Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu has announced a one-day holiday for Anganwadi centres, primary, secondary, PU and graduate colleges. However, PUC annual exams will continue as scheduled. The DC has…

Family Trapped in Farmhouse

Dharwad, Karnataka: A family of four-husband, wife, and two children-got trapped in their farmhouse near Yamanur village in Navalgund taluk after Tuppri Lake overflowed due to heavy overnight rain. The rising floodwaters surrounded the house, cutting off all access. Rescue…

A family of four, husband, wife and two children, got trapped in their farmhouse near Yamanur village in Navalgund taluk after Tuppri Lake overflowed due to heavy overnight rain. The rising floodwaters surrounded the house, cutting off all access. Rescue efforts by the district administration are currently underway.

Areas in Dharwad, including Benni Halla and Tuppari Halla, received continued rainfall on Wednesday night, resulting in flooding on roads and significantly increasing water levels in dams and streams. According to the Karnataka State Weather Department, heavy rains are expected to continue for the next three days. Hence, officials and the public in vulnerable areas, especially around Benni Halla and Tuppari Halla, have been advised to remain alert.

Waterlogging in Raichur

VIDEO | Karnataka: Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging in several areas of Raichur.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)

A holiday for colleges and Schools was declared in the Udupi district, too, as the state weather department sounded red alert for the district, expecting heavy rains. However, all pre-university, degree, post-graduate, engineering, diploma, and ITI colleges will function as usual.