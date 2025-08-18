Red alert issued as heavy rain batters Mumbai, schools and colleges closed due to waterlogging

Mumbai, Aug 18 Relentless rainfall pounded Mumbai on Monday, throwing the city into disarray with widespread waterlogging, traffic gridlocks, and public service disruptions even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the city, warning of extremely heavy rain over the next 48 hours.

The downpour brought several key areas of Mumbai to a standstill, including the Western Express Highway near Vile Parle and the Gandhi Market area in Sion, where waterlogging disrupted traffic. The Andheri Subway was also forced to shut down due to flooding.

Amid worsening conditions, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for all schools and colleges operating in the afternoon session.

"In view of the continuous rainfall since morning and considering the safety of students, the Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Shri Bhushan Gagrani has declared a holiday today... for all schools and colleges scheduled to function in the second session, i.e., after 12 noon," the BMC announced in a post on X.

The civic body has placed all departments on alert and urged citizens to avoid non-essential travel. For emergency services and official information, residents have been advised to contact the BMC helpline at 1916.

In light of the severe weather, airlines including Akasa Air and IndiGo issued travel advisories, cautioning passengers to account for traffic delays and potential disruptions en route to the airport.

Akasa Air posted on X: "Due to heavy rainfall in parts of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, and Pune, we anticipate slow-moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport. To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to reach the airport well in time for your flight."

IndiGo also released a similar advisory: "Rain continues to make its presence felt across Mumbai, affecting road travel in parts of the city. If you are catching a flight today, we recommend heading out early and checking flight updates via our app and website. Our airport teams are on standby to assist."

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport authorities also urged passengers to check their flight status with respective airlines before heading to the airport.

"Passengers are advised to arrive earlier than usual to ensure adequate time for security checks. Thank you for your cooperation as we strive to ensure seamless travel," the advisory read.

As Mumbai grappled with the heavy downpour, the state government sprang into action. Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar visited the BMC Disaster Control Room to review the flood situation and ongoing emergency response.

Shelar confirmed that the IMD has issued a red alert for the city for the next 48 hours.

"Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has convened a review meeting to assess the situation across Maharashtra. The government and administration will remain on high alert for the next two days," he said.

Numerous low-lying areas in Mumbai remain submerged. Incidents of tree falls and wall collapses have also been reported.

BMC teams are monitoring developments around the clock. The Mumbai Police Commissioner and Traffic Police have been instructed to stay vigilant and take all necessary safety measures.

Shelar appealed to the public to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

"Please follow all advisories and warnings issued by the administration. Your safety is our priority," he said.

Mumbai Police also issued a public safety advisory on X: "Dear Mumbaikars, caution is advised as heavy rainfall continues under Orange Alert. Waterlogging and reduced visibility are being reported from multiple areas. Please avoid non-essential travel, plan your commute with care, and step out only if necessary. Our officials are on high alert and ready to assist. In case of any emergency, dial 100 / 112 / 103."

Meanwhile, the IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Pune, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall in the coming days. Heavy showers began in Pune on Monday morning, disrupting daily life. Several areas in the city have reported waterlogging and heavy traffic congestion.

"Citizens are advised to remain cautious and avoid flooded areas," the IMD stated, urging residents to monitor weather updates regularly.

