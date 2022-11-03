Red Fort Attack case: Supreme Court confirms death penalty to Mohammad Arif in 2000 Red Fort attack case

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the petition of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq seeking a review of the top court's earlier order, upholding the death sentence awarded to him in connection with the 2000 Red Fort attack case.

A bench of Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and Bela M Trivedi confirmed the death penalty sentencing to Mohammad Arif observing that his guilt has been proved.

According to the prosecution, on the night of December 22, 2000 at about 9 pm terrorists belonging to a banned militant organization Lashkar-e-Toiba armed with AK-56 rifles and hand grenades entered the Lal Quila and started firing indiscriminately and gunned down three Army jawans of 7 Rajputana Rifles.

When the personnel of the Quick Army Reaction Team returned the fire, the intruders made good their escape by scaling the rear side boundary wall of the Lal Quila towards the Ring Road side.

The trial court on October 31, 2005 convicted seven accused including Arif and awarded him the death penalty in the matter. The death sentence was confirmed by the Delhi High Court and thereafter by the Supreme Court.

Arif filed a review petition against the top court judgement upholding his death penalty in the matter.

( With inputs from ANI )

