Red Fort blast: Chandni Chowk traders discuss security measures with police

New Delhi, Nov 21 Following the Red Fort blast on November 10, Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal (BJP) on Friday led a group of traders in discussions with the Delhi Police on measures to strengthen security in the crowded Old Delhi area, a BJP leader said.

The delegation led by Khandelwal met North Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Raja Banthia and other police officers as part of coordination efforts to boost security without resulting in any loss of business to traders.

The discussions focused on new measures to strengthen the sense of security in the densely crowded Old Delhi area, along with issues such as increasing encroachment, the problem of rickshaws, and traffic congestion, said a Delhi BJP statement.

The meeting was attended by Chandni Chowk District BJP President Arvind Garg, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, and trade leaders from Chandni Chowk and Old Delhi including Suresh Bindal, Gopal Garg, Subhash Goyal, Ashish Grover, Shribhagwan Bansal, Pradeep Mittal, Baldev Gupta, Vijay Gupta, Abhishek Ganeriwal, Ganga Bishan Gupta, Ajay Sharma, Rajiv Batra, Manish Verma and Sanjay Nagpal.

DCP Banthia and officials from the Public Works Department assured the traders that the issues raised by them would be resolved in a time-bound manner.

On behalf of the traders, Khandelwal assured the Deputy Commissioner of Police that the traders themselves would remove encroachments around their shops and appoint security guards in markets.

He requested the DCP to ensure police verification, training, and administrative assistance for the security guards appointed by the traders.

The security arrangements in Chandni Chowk are being reviewed after the November 10 terror attack which left over 10 people dead, said an official.

The BJP MP's initiative comes at a time when the party is focussed on celebration of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib near the Red Fort.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday wrote on X, “On the occasion of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Ji, a grand three-day event is being organized at the Red Fort on November 23, 24, and 25.”

“Special attention has been given to the easy movement of the congregations, proper seating arrangements, security, a peaceful environment for kirtan, and all other necessary facilities, so that every devotee can participate in this sacred occasion with full respect and peace,” she said.

All congregations are humbly requested to kindly attend and, by participating in the sanctity of this event, pay homage to the immortal teachings and unparalleled sacrifice of Shri Guru Sahib, she said.

