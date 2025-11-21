Red Fort blast: L-G tells Delhi Police Commissioner, Chief Secy to take steps to boost security

New Delhi, Nov 21 In light of the recent terror attack near Red Fort, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena has directed Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma to take proactive and precautionary measures aimed at ensuring safety and security in the Capital, an official said on Friday.

In a letter addressed to the top officials, L-G Saxena sought action taken within three weeks on suggestions like better licensing and regulation of storage of Ammonium Nitrate – a chemical used by the terrorist in the attack, use of drones and sale-purchase of used vehicles.

“The horrific Delhi terror incident of November 10 has brought certain security dimensions into sharp focus. These have a direct bearing on public order and need to be addressed on priority,” said the letter written by the Principal Secretary to the L-G.

Apart from emphasising the regulation of the used car market and the use of drones, the L-G also suggested stricter background checks of doctors and health professionals hired by hospitals and nursing homes.

In a direction to the transport department, the L-G said, “Clear directions should be given that under no circumstance will vehicles be allowed to ply where the actual owner is different from the registered owner.”

This problem is reportedly most acute in cases of auto rickshaws, where the permit holder is different from the actual owner, he said.

On the need to check antecedents of medical staff, the letter issued by Raj Niwas said, “It has been flagged by security agencies that private health institutions in Delhi and NCR regions are engaging medical professionals without due diligence and background checks.”

The letter, issued by the Principal Secretary to the L-G, also directed the Health Department to create a central data repository, containing records of doctors and para-medical staff engaged, along with details of their medical degrees.

In cases where medical professionals have secured degrees from foreign countries, information should also be shared with the police department for secondary background checks, said the L-G.

The Raj Niwas also advised the Delhi Police to improve digital surveillance and hold a consultation exercise with heads of social media platforms, including Meta, X, etc., for a scientific tracking of radicalised content aimed at brainwashing citizens.

In a message on X, the Raj Niwas said, “Lt Governor @LtGovDelhi, Shri V.K Saxena has directed Police Commissioner, Delhi & Chief Secretary, GNCTD to implement proactive and concrete, preventive and precautionary measures aimed at ensuring safety and security in the Capital.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor