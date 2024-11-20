Reflectors must for all vehicles, says Haryana minister Anil Vij

Chandigarh, Nov 20 Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said he has ordered that reflectors must be installed on all vehicles and no vehicle without reflectors should be allowed as they “are the ones involved in or cause accidents”.

Vij made this statement in response to a media question regarding transportation arrangements during the fog.

In response to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s slogan “Daroge to Maroge”, Vij said, “Why does Mallikarjun Kharge always think about dying? A person should be positive. The idea of ‘Ek rahoge toh safe rahoge”, as mentioned by (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi seems beyond their understanding.”

“Our elders, teachers, and professors have always taught us that staying together ensures safety. Now that Modi-ji has reiterated this, the Congress still doesn’t understand it. They want to steer people towards negativity instead of positivity.”

In reaction to Maulana Sajjad Nomani’s statement that Muslims who vote for the BJP would be ostracised, Cabinet minister Vij said, “No one can make religious appeals during elections. The Election Commission should take note of this and take action against them.”

On farmers announcing their march to Delhi without tractors and trolleys, he said, “The Supreme Court's committee is already talking with farmers. I am not aware of the latest developments in their discussions.”

When asked about the Assembly session, Vij said the session was peaceful. “This was the first session of this Assembly. Despite being new, the Speaker conducted the House proceedings very well.”

Work has commenced on resolving the water drainage issues in the industrial area of Ambala Cantonment and soon the waterlogging problems faced by residents of colonies near the Tangri River will be resolved.

