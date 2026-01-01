'Reflects India’s culture': BJP, Shiv Sena on RSS chief’s call for social harmony

New Delhi, Jan 1 A day after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat appealed for social harmony across the country, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday welcomed his remarks, saying society must progress in a way that reflects India’s long-standing culture of inclusivity and unity.

Emphasising that the nation belongs to all its people, Bhagwat on Wednesday urged citizens to rise above divisions of caste, wealth and language, and to treat “everyone as one’s own”.

His comments came at a time when outrage had been growing over the killing of Angel Chakma, a student from Tripura, in Dehradun following alleged racial abuse.

Amid the public anger surrounding the incident, Bhagwat reiterated the need for social unity and equality, stating that the entire country belongs to everyone and that harmony is central to India’s identity.

Reacting to the RSS chief’s remarks, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak told IANS that Bhagwat had spoken in the right spirit.

“He has spoken correctly. He consistently emphasises social harmony, brings people together, and we are all moving forward in a manner that reflects India’s culture, including everyone along the way,” Pathak said.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said Bhagwat’s message underscored the inclusive nature of Indian identity.

Speaking to IANS, he said, “Certainly, anyone who lives in India and says ‘Vande Mataram’ is Indian and, in the true sense, a Hindu. What respected Mohan Bhagwat said, that India should remain an eternal nation, a Hindu nation, and that anyone who lives in India and considers India as their mother is Indian, regardless of their religion, is absolutely correct.”

The Shiv Sena also expressed support for Bhagwat’s call, saying the country must continue to uphold inclusivity and unity.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC told IANS that India has always stood as a symbol of social harmony.

“It is correct that India is a symbol of social harmony and unity. Every citizen, leaving aside caste, creed, gender and language, shares a common goal. Caste exists only as a symbol for serving society and the nation,” she said.

Referring to Bhagwat’s remarks, Shaina NC added that he had stressed inclusiveness in everyday life.

“When Mohan Bhagwat gave this example, he also said that whether it is a temple, a water body or a cremation ground, everyone should be viewed with inclusivity and unity, especially because India is a Hindu nation,” she said.

Meanwhile, Bhagwat underlined that true harmony begins with the removal of discrimination and the assurance of equal access to public and religious spaces.

“The entire country belongs to everyone, and this spirit is true social harmony,” he said, insisting that facilities such as temples, water bodies and cremation grounds must be accessible to all Hindus without any exception.

