'Reflects NDA’s vision to bring poor into development mainstream': BJP welcomes MGNREGA renaming

New Delhi, Dec 16 The BJP on Tuesday welcomed the Centre’s decision to rename the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) as the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Grameen), commonly referred to as G RAM G, saying the move reflects the NDA government’s vision to bring people living below the poverty line into the mainstream of development.

Speaking to IANS, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the new framework aligns public welfare with a sense of national duty.

“The path of public welfare is the path of duty, which is the path of ‘G RAM G’. For a developed and self-reliant India, we should take pride in G RAM G. The problem with the Congress is that it prefers naming schemes after members of one family to suit its political agenda. When G RAM G speaks of Aatmanirbharta, welfare of the poor and people-centric development, it does not suit their politics of ‘parivarvaad’,” Naqvi told IANS.

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma said the issue should not be seen merely as a name change.

“Calling it a ‘name change’ is incorrect. The scheme that has existed for the last 20 years was good, but the definition and dimensions of poverty have changed. There is a need for improvement. Through this Bill, we are upgrading the existing scheme. The number of workdays has been increased, and importantly, workers will now be entitled to an unemployment allowance. Does the Opposition not want welfare for workers?” he added.

BJP MP Damodar Agarwal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken several historic decisions over the past 11 years to improve the lives of common citizens.

“With the same intention of easing the lives of workers and ensuring inclusive growth, the government has brought this Bill,” he said.

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sherawat said the new legislation introduces substantial reforms.

“The name of MGNREGA is not merely being changed; several important amendments are being introduced, which is why it is being presented as a new Act. This Bill reflects the vision of Viksit Bharat. The number of guaranteed workdays is being increased to 125, and workers will also get employment during times of disasters. This will help generate more jobs,” she said.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Jaiveer Singh emphasised the focus on accountability and quality.

“In the new version, transparency and quality will be ensured. The shortcomings of the earlier framework will be addressed, and work will be carried out using advanced modern technology,” he said.

UP Minister Sanjay Nishad said the move highlights the NDA’s commitment to inclusive development.

“This reflects the NDA’s vision to bring those living below the poverty line into the stream of development, and continuous efforts are being made in this direction. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this. The Congress has no moral right to speak on this issue. Mahatma Gandhi spoke about karma, and it is not right for Congress to interfere in everything,” Nishad said.

Meanwhile, the Congress continued to oppose the renaming of the scheme, arguing that there is no need to remove Mahatma Gandhi’s name.

Congress MP Mallu Ravi said, “There is no need to change the name of MGNREGA. Mahatma Gandhi is the Father of the Nation and played a pivotal role in India’s freedom struggle. Those who were not part of that struggle are now removing his name.”

The CPI also expressed concern over the proposed changes.

CPI MP P. Santhosh Kumar warned that the new framework could increase the burden on states.

“The responsibility on states will increase, which could create a problematic situation,” he said.

The Centre has introduced a Bill to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme with the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Grameen), abbreviated as VB G RAM G. A party whip has been issued, asking BJP MPs to be present in Parliament to ensure the Bill’s passage. According to the government, the new legislation provides a revised framework aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Launched by the UPA government in 2005, MGNREGA guarantees 100 days of wage employment to rural households and has been considered a transformative scheme over the past two decades. The proposed Bill seeks to increase the employment guarantee from 100 to 125 days. It also includes provisions mandating payments within seven to fifteen days of completion of work, along with an unemployment allowance if payments are delayed.

The new Bill proposes categorising work under four heads -- water security, rural infrastructure, livelihood infrastructure, and disaster resilience. Work will not be undertaken during peak agricultural seasons. To enhance transparency, biometric authentication and geotagging have been proposed, along with multi-level grievance redressal mechanisms.

