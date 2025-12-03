Reflects responsibility, says Priyanka Chaturvedi on PMO renamed as ‘Seva Teerth’

New Delhi, Dec 3 Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi commented on the renaming of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) as ‘Seva Teerth’, saying that the office should focus on doing good work as responsibility itself is a kind of pilgrimage.

Speaking to IANS, Chaturvedi said, “The office should focus on doing good work. It is a position of responsibility, and for those holding it, responsibility itself is a kind of pilgrimage. For the public, it represents trust, and that trust must not be betrayed. The faith of the voters must not be violated. It is your work that ensures your name is recorded in history forever.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially renamed the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) as ‘Seva Teerth’, a move intended to underscore the ethos of public service and governance.

The decision forms part of a broader initiative announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who stated that the names of Raj Bhavan and Raj Niwas were being changed to Lok Bhavan and Lok Niwas, respectively. Shah described the renaming as a symbolic milestone in India’s journey toward a developed nation, emphasising service and good governance as guiding principles.

Several political figures have expressed support for the change. Bihar Minister Ramkripal Yadav described the renaming as “an excellent step” and welcomed the move to align the offices’ nomenclature with public service priorities, noting, “Whether it’s Raj Bhavan or Lok Bhavan, it should be called Lok Bhavan. The decision is correct, and I thank and appreciate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this.”

Earlier, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said the Modi government “should get a Guinness World Record for name changes”, adding that altering nomenclature does not substitute for governance.

According to Amit Shah, over the past 11 years, the Modi government has consistently positioned itself as a government of service rather than power. He described the Prime Minister as a “Pradhan Sevak” working round the clock for the people, with the renaming intended to institutionalise this philosophy within the highest offices of governance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor