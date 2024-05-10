Regional airline starts flights bound for Bathinda, Ludhiana

Chandigarh, May 10 India’s fastest-growing regional airline, flybig, on Friday, announced the expansion of flight frequency among Bathinda, Ghaziabad, and Ludhiana.

"To meet the surging demand for air travel on these routes, flybig will increase its service frequency from two to four flights per week, providing passengers with enhanced accessibility and convenience," a statement by the airline said.

The decision to increase flight frequency underscores flybig's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of travellers and facilitating seamless regional connectivity between key cities.

The airline aims to provide passengers with greater flexibility in their travel plans, by offering more flights each week. Increased and affordable regional connectivity aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for inclusive growth and economic empowerment across the nation.

Sanjay Mandavia, Chairman and Managing Director, flybig, said: “Our mission is to ensure that regional air travel is accessible and affordable for every individual, irrespective of their economic background.

The airline is offering competitive fares for its increased flight frequency between Bathinda, Ghaziabad, and Ludhiana, with an average fare of Rs 999 before taxes.

