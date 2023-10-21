Register abetment to suicide case against Punjab education minister: Akali Dal

Chandigarh, Oct 21 Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Majithia on Saturday demanded an abetment to suicide case be registered against Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains as per the suicide note of a political science candidate of the 1,158 Assistant Professors and Librarian Front, and he should be arrested.

In a statement here, Majithia said the candidate had been in depression for more than two years after the entire recruitment process of assistant professors had been scrapped.

He said the candidate had suffered mental torture at the hands of the Education Minister who had consistently rebuffed attempts by the front formed by the candidates to seek justice from him.

"The minister has not cared to do anything in the case despite the fact that the front is protesting in the form of a dharna in front of his house. Attempts are also being made to divert attention from Bains by framing other reasons behind the suicide. This is condemnable."

Majithia also took on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for failing to resolve the grievance of the assistant professors who are agitating against scrapping of the recruitment process even after 607 candidates had joined government service after quitting their jobs.

"The front has also asserted that the Punjab government neither represented them properly in the court nor tried to resolve it from a humanitarian aspect. No attempt was made to adjust the candidates in any other way also which forced one of them to take this drastic step," he added.

