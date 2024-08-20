Registrations under zero defect India Handloom Brand touch 1,998 mark

New Delhi, Aug 20 As many as 1,998 registrations have been issued for 184 product categories under the 'India Handloom Brand' for high-quality niche products with zero defects and zero effect on the environment since the launch of the scheme in August 2015, the Textiles Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"To enhance productivity, marketing capabilities and facilitate better incomes, 151 Handloom Producer companies (PCs) have been formed in the country," the statement said.

The sale of handloom products has also picked up as the weavers have been boarded on the Government e-marketplace to enable them to sell their products directly to various Government Departments and organisations.

It has been made mandatory for Central Government Departments that of all items of textiles required, at least 20 per cent have to be of handloom origin, from Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) and Handloom Clusters such as Co-operative Societies, Self Help Group (SHG) Federations, Joint Liability Group (JLG), Producer Companies (PC), Corporations, etc. including Weavers having Pehchan Cards.

According to the statement, the Ministry of Textiles is also implementing the National Handloom Development Programme and Raw Material Supply Scheme across the country.

Under the National Handloom Development Programme, financial assistance is provided to workers of eligible handloom organisations/for buying upgraded looms & accessories, solar lighting units, construction of worksheds, product & design development, technical and common infrastructure, marketing of handloom products in domestic and overseas markets.

Under the Weavers' MUDRA loan/concessional credit scheme, margin money assistance for the individual weaver and Handloom Organisations; interest subvention and credit guarantee fees on loans for three years are also provided.

Under the Raw Material Supply Scheme, the Ministry provides a transport subsidy, for the transportation of yarn to the doorsteps of the beneficiary, and a 15 per cent price subsidy on Cotton Hank Yarn, Domestic Silk, Woollen and Linen yarn and blended natural fibres yarn.

For the export promotion of handloom products, the Handloom Export Promotion Council has been participating in international marketing events to provide prominence to Indian handloom products globally, the ministry said.

The Union Government also announced a special economic package -- Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan -- to boost the country's economy and make India self-reliant.

Relief and credit support measures were announced for eligible weavers and Handloom Organisations to revive their businesses.

States and UTs were requested to direct their State Handloom Corporations/Co-operatives/Agencies to purchase the finished inventory available with the handloom weavers.

Handloom Producers are also being facilitated by organising virtual fairs for showcasing their products for business-to-business (B2B) buyers/exports for Handloom Workers.

