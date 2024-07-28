Regular exposure to sunlight can prolong your life by 2 years

New Delhi, July 28 Want to prolong your life? Regular sunlight exposure ranging from five to 30 minutes daily when ultraviolet (UV) rays are low can boost longevity and enhance health, an expert said on Sunday.

Taking to a post on the social media platform X, Dr. Sudhir Kumar from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad offered insights on why regular exposure to sunlight was important for one’s health.

“Exposure to sunlight on a regular basis increases longevity. Brief duration (5-30 minutes per day) of sunlight exposure is sufficient,” he said.

Citing a study, he said that nonsmokers who avoided sun exposure had a life expectancy similar to smokers in the highest sun exposure group. This indicates that avoiding sun exposure is a risk factor for mortality on par with smoking.

He added that individuals who avoided sunlight had a reduced life expectancy of approximately 0.6 to 2.1 years.

Dr. Kumar said, “The benefits of sunlight exposure are linked to a lower risk of diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, infections, and autoimmune diseases, as well as reduced stress levels.”

Further, Vitamin D, often associated with sunlight exposure, is considered a surrogate marker and not the sole contributor to increased longevity. Vitamin D supplementation alone does not offer the same health benefits as natural sunlight exposure, said the neurologist.

Dr. Kumar also emphasised the importance of choosing an appropriate time for sun exposure, particularly when the UV index is low, to maximise benefits.

He also cautioned against overexposure, even with sunscreen, as it can still increase the risk of malignant melanoma (skin cancer).

