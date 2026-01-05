Rehabilitation of encroachers justified as poor people involved: K'taka Revenue Minister

Bengaluru, Jan 5 As the BJP unit is all set to stage a large-scale protest condemning the rehabilitation of encroachers whose residential structures were demolished at Kogilu Layout in Bengaluru, Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Monday, Minister Gowda, who represents the Byatarayanapura Assembly segment where Kogilu Layout is located, said, “It is true that residential structures were constructed illegally. However, the issue of humanity has come to the forefront as the residents are poor."

“They (the BJP) mix politics with everything. I will not bring politics into this issue. Those who were in the BJP earlier and those currently in the BJP were also part of this illegality. They are also responsible for the encroachments. If I say this, it may take a political turn. Let the police investigate,” he said.

“Those who hatched a well-planned conspiracy to grab government land should be punished. This is not in the interest of the people. This is not a political issue,” he added.

“The clearing of encroachments was inevitable. We will provide houses to them under government schemes. A survey will be conducted to identify local residents from Karnataka, and houses will be provided to them,” he said.

“This land does not belong to the Revenue Department. It belongs to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Illegal houses were constructed on this land. The BBMP, BDA, and Revenue departments have been clearing encroachments for a long time as per established procedures. Similarly, encroachments were cleared at Kogilu Layout as well,” he said.

“This is a process that is undertaken regularly. Every Saturday, encroachments are cleared by the Revenue Department,” he added.

“Speculation is being made out of every issue. Those holding responsible positions, whether in the ruling party or the opposition, should not make statements based on rumours. Let the matter be investigated by the police. Let the investigation be conducted based on the facts of the case, including allegations regarding the presence of people from outside the state and the country,” Minister Gowda stated.

“If illegal immigrants are found, there is law in the country and guidelines issued by the Centre. Action should be taken in accordance with those provisions,” he said.

Meanwhile, the government has made tight security arrangements at the Kogilu Layout demolition site in view of the BJP protest. More than 1,000 police personnel have been deployed, and over six Karnataka State Reserve Police platoons have been pressed into service.

Several BJP MLAs and MPs from Bengaluru, are participating in the protest.

