Rejected in love, Delhi stalker held for creating fake profile of woman

New Delhi, April 5 A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly creating a fake Facebook profile and sharing the pictures and phone number of a woman who rejected his proposal with unknown people to take revenge, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Rohit Arya (19), a resident of Lajwanti Garden, New Delhi, was well versed in creating fake Facebook accounts on social media. The southwest district police said a complaint was received on January 21 on the Integrated Complaint Monitoring System in which the complainant stated that someone has created her fake Facebook profile and has mentioned her mobile number on it, making her photographs go viral.

The police registered a case under sections 354(D) (Stalking) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code at the Cyber police station and initiated an investigation.

During the probe, the police identified the social media accounts of the accused and apprehended him. During interrogation the accused Rohit Arya disclosed that he had sent a proposal for friendship to the complainant girl, but she refused. After that he started threatening her and putting her photographs on social media.

According to the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police, the most commonly reported and seen crimes that occur on social media involve people making threats, bullying, harassing, and stalking others online. While much of this type of activity goes unpunished, or isn't taken seriously, victims of these types of crimes frequently don't know when to call the police. If anyone feels threatened by a statement made online, or believes that the threat is credible, the person can lodge a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting portal, Government of India. In case of anonymous complaints one does not need to provide any personal information. However, information related to the incident or complaint should be complete for the police authorities to take necessary action.

